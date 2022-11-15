What is predictive maintenance?

Predictive maintenance finds and fixes problems in manufacturing equipment before they cause the equipment to fail. It requires capturing and analyzing historical data not only of breakdowns, but also of the conditions (such as excessive heat or vibration) that preceded them. Predictive maintenance requires managing, integrating and assuring the quality of large quantities of data from multiple sources.

What are the business benefits of predictive maintenance?

Predictive maintenance reduces costs by allowing repairs to be made before the failure of a component damages other components. It increases manufacturing efficiency by reducing unplanned downtime, and customer satisfaction by preventing missed deliveries. It also reduces costs by reducing the need for rush shipments of raw materials or finished goods to make up for unexpected interruptions in production.