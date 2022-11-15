What is predictive analytics in retail banking

Predictive analytics in retail banking refers to the use of computer models that rely on artificial intelligence and data mining to analyze large amounts of information and to predict future customer behavior.

What are the business benefits of predictive analytics in retail banking?

Predictive analytics can help banks by providing deep insights into customer needs; launch innovative products and services; deliver personalized and stellar experiences; lead to new business models; and transform using new processes and technology. Related benefits of predictive analytics include: