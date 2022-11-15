What is omnichannel marketing?
Omnichannel marketing is a strategy in which all marketing efforts, customer touchpoints and points of sale work in concert to create a seamless consumer buying experience, with the goal of streamlining—rather than interrupting—their buying routine. Omnichannel marketing puts the consumer at the center of the marketing ecosystem, overlapping the channels with which the consumer engages. A typical omnichannel marketing strategy may include website content, blog posts, organic social media, email and text marketing, retargeting, paid advertising, referrals and reviews.
What are the business benefits of omnichannel marketing?
By investing in the right omnichannel strategy and transforming customer interactions, an organization can realize important benefits, including:
- Smarter investments. Avoid simply chasing the competition or implementing a new technology because it’s the latest buzz and instead implement solutions that are data-driven and extensible.
- Holistic approach. Omnichannel transformation takes place across an entire organization and includes analyzing business impact, setting new policies and ensuring the right team is in place.
- Speed to market. Because relevance to customers is at the heart of omnichannel transformation, an organization can quickly deliver new experiences to market, then learn from them and make adjustments.
- Consumer engagement. In a world saturated with digital content, an omnichannel strategy helps ensure that if a consumer is distracted from one marketing tactic, another one will be there as a backup.