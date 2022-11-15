What is omnichannel marketing?

Omnichannel marketing is a strategy in which all marketing efforts, customer touchpoints and points of sale work in concert to create a seamless consumer buying experience, with the goal of streamlining—rather than interrupting—their buying routine. Omnichannel marketing puts the consumer at the center of the marketing ecosystem, overlapping the channels with which the consumer engages. A typical omnichannel marketing strategy may include website content, blog posts, organic social media, email and text marketing, retargeting, paid advertising, referrals and reviews.

What are the business benefits of omnichannel marketing?

By investing in the right omnichannel strategy and transforming customer interactions, an organization can realize important benefits, including: