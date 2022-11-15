What is omnichannel commerce?
Omnichannel commerce is a sales approach that fully integrates multiple channels—brick-and-mortar, desktop, mobile, etc.—to create a seamless, consistent and unified shopping experience supported at every touchpoint by intelligent data to meet customer preferences and needs.
What are the business benefits of omnichannel commerce?
Omnichannel commerce can provide several business benefits to an organization, including:
- Customer convenience. In a retail world where customers are often more likely to purchase online than in-store, omnichannel commerce ensures they have access to multiple ways to shop.
- Customer spend. Because a successful omnichannel commerce strategy gives customers more opportunities to buy, they are more likely to increase their overall spend.
- Customer loyalty. Utilizing customer database information generates valuable insights into individual customers and, using those insights, earns their loyalty by providing a more personalized shopping experience.