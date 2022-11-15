What is oil and gas monitoring?

Because energy extraction and processing occur all over the world, oil and gas companies rely on monitoring systems to collect and transfer operational data to production sites. Typically, this data is used to monitor and check infrastructural facilities such as wells, compressor stations and pipelines for fatigue and loading.

What are the business benefits of oil and gas monitoring?

Maintaining production and control of remote assets is a necessary but costly endeavor for energy companies. Such costs can be reduced through automated oil and gas monitoring and the Internet of Things (IoT). The latest systems based on digital technologies such as the cloud, remote sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) lower deployment costs, complete control on production operations, increase compliance with environmental regulations, enhance the safety of workers, and lower labor costs. In short, oil and gas monitoring enables fewer people to do more.