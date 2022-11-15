What is oil and gas IoT?

The oil and gas industry is an early adopter of internet of things (IoT) technology, and for good reason. Energy providers leverage many of the same IoT components used in other industries, including remote sensors, machine learning and the cloud. When connected and combined with business processes such as alerts, IoT in oil and gas systems enables operators to monitor systems and react safely and in real time to production issues as they arise.

What are the business benefits of IoT in oil and gas?

IoT provides multiple business benefits for oil and gas companies. Let’s take a look at the benefits of using IoT in oil and gas: