What is marketing analytics?

Marketing analytics puts data gathered from across marketing channels into context and shows how a company’s marketing plans and efforts can directly translate into revenue. CMOs and marketers use these technologies and processes to successfully evaluate and value their marketing campaign efforts. Marketing analytics techniques look at metrics from all sources and channels, and combine it into a single view to summarize the performance of marketing initiatives.

What are the business benefits of marketing analytics?

There are many business benefits to marketing analytics. Successful teams use its data to: