Manufacturing execution system (MES)

What is a manufacturing execution system?

A MES collects information about and controls complex manufacturing equipment and processes. It links the process control systems that directly control manufacturing equipment (and that capture data such as inventory levels and downtime) with business systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), that track data such as orders, customer interactions and prices.

What are the business benefits of a manufacturing execution system?

The real-time insights from a MES enable organizations to maximize the efficiency of their manufacturing equipment and processes. This helps reduce inventory, work in progress and manufacturing cycle time and increase quality. It also reduces labor costs and manual data entry, increases customer satisfaction, speeds new products to market, and reduces the cost and effort of regulatory compliance.