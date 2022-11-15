What is mainframe modernization?

Mainframe modernization is the process of migrating or improving an enterprise’s existing legacy mainframe footprint in the areas of interface, code, cost, performance and maintainability. In some instances, mainframe modernization can encompass the complete migration of code and functionality to a platform that is based on newer technology and/or hosted in the cloud.

What are the business benefits of mainframe modernization?

With mainframe modernization, businesses can: