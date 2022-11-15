What is IT/OT convergence?

IT/OT (information technology/operational technology) convergence is the integration of data from systems that handle information about manufacturing (such as production plans and raw material shipments) with data from systems that directly monitor and control manufacturing (such as records of oil refinery temperatures and pressure).

What are the business benefits of IT/OT convergence?

IT/OT convergence enables real-time decision-making, reduction in unplanned downtime, and the most efficient use of equipment and staff in response to changes and problems. Aligning IT and OT systems can also eliminate unneeded hardware and software, reducing capital and operational expenses.