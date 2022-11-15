What is an Internet of Things strategy?

An Internet of Things (IoT) strategy details how to get value from data generated by connected sensors and smart devices—from rethinking business models to integrating network protocols and data formats. It defines the business case, puts necessary budget and staff in place.

What are the business benefits of an IoT strategy?

An IoT strategy helps a business realize the benefits of the IoT faster and more efficiently than competitors. It helps them identify and choose where IoT can help implement the right technology. And, by offering a holistic view of the business, it can deliver benefits ranging from reduced production costs to more innovative products and new business models.