What is an integrated workplace management system?

An integrated workplace management system is a networked system that helps an organization monitor, manage and make the best use of its real estate, infrastructure and facilities. It provides insights into and optimization of everything from real estate to capital projects, facilities, maintenance, sustainability and energy.

What are the business benefits of integrated workplace management systems?

Integrated workplace management systems can help businesses more carefully match real estate costs to needs; streamline the creation, execution and tracking of work orders; manage capital projects more carefully; and reduce the cost and time to prove compliance with schedules, budgets, and environmental requirements. Their integrated nature enables more stakeholders to work together the get the most value from the workplace.