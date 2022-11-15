What is insurance telematics?

Insurance telematics is most frequently used to track how people drive. It works by collecting, measuring and transmitting a number of data points. Typically, a small GPS-based device inside the vehicle tracks its locations and monitors a number of parameters, such as speed, distance, and location. Insurance telematics can also keep track of how a person drives by monitoring braking and cornering. By monitoring how drivers perform behind the wheel, insurers can implement usage-based insurance (UBI) programs across their customer base. Armed with more data and insight, UBI programs have the potential to upend the traditional auto insurance business model.

What are the business benefits of insurance telematics?

Insurance telematics has many business benefits, including: