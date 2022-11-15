Industrial IoT (IIoT)

What is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)?

The Industrial IoT gathers, analyzes and acts on data from sensors and devices to anticipate and prevent problems, maximize quality and efficiency, and guide the design of future products. It utilizes machine learning, cloud, mobile and edge computing to remotely monitor and optimize manufacturing, logistics and other operations.

What are the business benefits of IIoT?

The IIoT can help prevent inventory shortages, equipment malfunctions and failure of physical manufacturing operations. The insights that its data provides can be used to increase manufacturing yields and efficiency, enhance operator productivity, speed improvement cycles and increase quality through continuous monitoring. They can also fine-tune supply chains by identifying and resolving supply chain bottlenecks.