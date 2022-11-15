What is fraud intelligence?

Fraud intelligence is the analysis of financial transactions to identify out-of-the-ordinary activity and thwart fraud before or during a transaction. Examples of this are check fraud and credit card fraud. Risk and fraud intelligence examples in the healthcare, insurance and banking and financial services industries include medical billing, insurance, credit card and hand-written check fraud.

What are the business benefits of fraud intelligence?

The primary benefit of fraud intelligence is cost savings, but there are business process savings as well. Fraud intelligence reduces medical billing fraud, insurance claim fraud, credit card fraud and check fraud.