What is enterprise service management (ESM)?

Enterprise service management, or ESM, is the process of digitizing activities and coordinating digitization initiatives across an entire enterprise, in order to drive innovation, collaboration, agility and scalability. ESM is often reffered to as a business-focused, enterprise-wide expansion of traditional IT service management, which focuses only on IT functions.

What are the business benefits of ESM?

Enterprise service management delivers multiple business benefits to an organization, including: