Embedded engineering

What is embedded engineering?

Embedded engineering involves the development and testing of software that operates commercial and consumer devices, from an aircraft display to a cardiac pacemaker to the Bluetooth radio in a smartphone. Embedded engineering requires expertise in a different set of operating systems, programming models, communication protocols and regulatory requirements than for standalone computers. 

What are the business benefits of embedded engineering?

Embedded engineering can reduce time to market and accelerate regulatory compliance, enabling manufacturers to gain the first-mover advantages of premium pricing and increased market share. It also increase profitability by reducing the cost of developing and testing software, and reduce supports costs by increasing the quality of the embedded software. 

