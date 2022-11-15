Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital transformation

What is digital transformation?

Digital transformation is the act of adopting and integrating technology into all aspects of business, creating a foundational shift that enables sustainable innovation and creative growth for an organization. It includes cultural changes, internal resource considerations, and product development that supports improved, technology-powered user experiences. 

What are the business benefits of digital transformation?

Digital transformation creates new ways to deliver value to customers, creating a cultural shift that enables ongoing improvement as technologies and customer needs change. By transforming to a digital-first business, companies stay ahead of the competition and consistently meet their customers’ needs as they evolve.

