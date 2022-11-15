What is a digital thread?

A digital thread is the flow of information about a product’s performance and use from design to production, sale, use and disposal or recycling. This provides insights into how customers use products, how those products perform, how they could be improved and what new features customers might want.

What are the business benefits of a digital thread?

Data from digital threads helps organizations more quickly improve existing products and develop innovative offerings. This data can reduce cost and improve quality of customer support and compliance, as well as enable the sale of such data—or intelligence derived from it—to customers, suppliers and partners. Finally, digital threads can boost an organization’s brand by proving its products are responsibly sourced.