What are digital systems and technology?

Digital systems and technology are the means by which an organization can modernize its core IT infrastructure by implementing a simple, secure technology backbone. By doing so, a company can future-proof its technology landscape, updating its IT and application environment to support the needs of business today and tomorrow.

What are the business benefits of digital systems and technology?

By using digital systems and technology to modernize its core IT infrastructure, a business can transform its applications and infrastructure from a business-limiting state to a growth-enabling one. It can:

Accelerate innovation by moving applications to the cloud

Foster rapid new application development and improve security

Build the adaptive, cloud-enabled technology backbone needed to run a modern, efficient digital enterprise

Better prepare for and adapt to high-speed change, safeguard the integrity of its core IT to compete in the digital economy

How do I know if I’m doing digital systems and technology right?

You’ll know you’re on the right track if you can answer “yes” to three core questions:

Is it simplifying our IT? Are you unlocking value, rationalizing and consolidating IT assets, streamlining processes with virtualization and automation, and aligning IT more closely to your business objectives?

Is it modernizing our IT? Are you replacing point-to-point interfaces between siloed systems to achieve agility and speed through modernized infrastructure, new operating models, integrated services and transformed processes?

Is it securing our IT? Are you managing risk more effectively and addressing legacy system vulnerabilities by fortifying IT, enhancing your security framework and bolstering resilience against cyber threats?

What areas of the business can benefit by a modernized IT infrastructure?

Here are just a few: