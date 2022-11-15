Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital retail banking

What is digital retail banking?

Digital retail banking refers to providing all retail banking services such as account opening (checking, savings and deposits); funds transfers; and loans and bank cards, among others—all in a branchless, online only method. Digital retail banking takes convenience, experience and access to a completely new level by providing integrated account services in an easy to navigate, self-serve manner. 

What are the business benefits of digital retail banking?

For banks, business benefits of digital retail banking include faster customer acquisition; enhanced customer experience (and hence customer loyalty); faster development and rollout of new and innovative products and services; reduced cost of operations; and less dependence on high cost fixed assets.

