What is a digital platform?

A digital platform is the software and technology used to unify and streamline business operations and IT systems. A digital platform serves as a company’s backbone for operations and customer engagement.

What are the business benefits of a digital platform?

A digital platform can standardize business processes—making workflows more efficient and transparent—so a company can better manage internal functions and satisfy its customers. Through the use of a digital platform, companies can more efficiently develop and launch products, service customers, and create intelligence to improve operations and inform business and product strategy. This improved intelligence can equip employees, such as customer service reps, with the data, analytics, and insights to better engage customers and generate revenue.