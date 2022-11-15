What is a digital factory?

A digital factory is a production facility in which people, machines, raw materials and products instantly share information about all stages of the production process. Enabled by smart sensors, affordable cloud storage and Big Data analytics, it combines data and intelligence from previously siloed IT and operational systems.

What are the business benefits of a digital factory?

The holistic and real-time data generated by digital factories increases efficiency, productivity, safety and environmental compliance. It also improves control of manufacturing workflows and the movement of everything from raw materials to work-in-progress and finished goods. And it provides near-real-time access to operational data, so managers can quickly overcome roadblocks and inefficiencies.