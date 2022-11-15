What is digital engineering?

Digital engineering is the practice in which new applications are conceived and delivered. Encompassing the methodologies, utility, and process of creating new digital products end to end, digital engineering leverages data and technology to produce improvements to applications—or even entirely new solutions.

What are the business benefits of digital engineering?

When digital engineering principles are applied to software development, software product engineering (SPE) is the result. SPE involves all stages of product creation: design, development, testing and deploying. With SPE, design and engineering teams work together to improve business outcomes. The focus shifts from features and backlogs to better user experiences and performance.