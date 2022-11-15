What is desktop as a service (DaaS)?

A virtual desktop houses an employee’s entire desktop—icons, wallpaper, windows, folders, toolbars, widgets, etc.—on a cloud-based remote server, instead of on the employee’s PC or other device. This gives employees anytime/anywhere access to their entire business desktop from multiple onsite or remote devices, such as their home PC, smartphone or tablet.

Desktop as a service delivers a cloud-hosted virtual desktop as a paid subscription, usually by the seat. A third-party service provider delivers a single application to multiple users, or "tenants," and manages the desktop infrastructure.

What are the business benefits of desktop as a service?

By switching from traditional, locally managed desktop environments to a virtual desktop as a service, an organization can: