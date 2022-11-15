What is data privacy?

Data privacy, also known as information privacy, deals with the ability of individuals to control the use and collection of data about themselves. It addresses proper handling of personal data, including consent, user rights, governance, protection, data sharing, notice and other regulatory obligations.

What are the business benefits of data privacy?

From mitigating losses due to data breaches to building greater loyalty and trust with customers, the benefits to an organization increase with the maturity of its privacy program. Key benefits include: