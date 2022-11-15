What is a data platform?
A data platform is an integrated software solution that aggregates information in a cloud-based hub, where it can be governed, accessed and delivered to users, applications and/or other technologies. By consolidating information from disparate sources, a data platform enables more collaborative decision-making within an organization.
What are the business benefits of a data platform?
Among the many business benefits of a cloud-based data platform are:
- Governance. With a data platform, an organization can better manage its data governance strategy, including which data to collect and who can access it.
- Data democratization. Data is removed from silos and can be made available across the business.
- Competitive advantage. By standardizing both structured and unstructured data, a data platform enables businesses to compete on data as an asset.