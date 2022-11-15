What is data migration?

Enterprise data migration refers to the process of moving data between computers, computer-based storage devices or formats. It is a very important aspect of system implementation and consolidation.

At the enterprise level, data migration typically requires an enterprise data migrator—enterprise-class software for moving file or object data between storage platforms, on-premises or in the cloud. It also requires a well-thought-out universal metadata management strategy, which ensures that data is interpreted and can be leveraged to achieve the desired results of the organization’s data migration objective.

What are the business benefits of data migration?

Data migration enables data platforms to be upgraded, repaired or consolidated. Legacy data migration to the cloud typically delivers speed and significant cost savings, too. When it’s well planned, it yields multiple business benefits, including: