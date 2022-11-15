What is data ingestion?

Data ingestion is the process of importing large, assorted data files from multiple sources into a single, cloud-based storage medium—a data warehouse, data mart or database—where it can be accessed and analyzed. As data may be in multiple different forms and come from hundreds of sources, it is sanitized and transformed into a uniform format using an extract/transform/load (ETL) process.

What are the business benefits of data ingestion?

An effective data ingestion process provides multiple business benefits, including: