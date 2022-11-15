What is data governance?

Data governance ensures that the data is relevant, and that identified changes to the status quo, such as internal processes, system changes and market disruptions, are judiciously reviewed to ensure they do not negatively impact the relevance, timeliness or quality of the data.

A typical data governance solution includes the data governance framework, charter, policy, process and controls standards. With architecture to support enterprise-wide data management governance, companies can achieve synergies that contribute to operational excellence.

What are the business benefits of data governance?

By employing data governance best practices, an organization can tie all information assets and technology components together. This helps businesses: