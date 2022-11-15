What is cyber security?
Cyber security is the combination of strategies, technologies, processes and practices designed to protect an enterprise from damage, disruption or theft due to malicious electronic attack or unauthorized access to data, systems and/or applications.
What are the benefits of cyber security?
The business benefits of cyber security include:
- Protecting data from theft, disruption and misuse
- Ensuring applications are secure from concept to production
- Identifying potential threats and responding quickly to events
- Improving business continuity management
- Improving stakeholder confidence in security of information.