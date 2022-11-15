What is core modernization?

Digital core modernization is the process of updating IT applications and infrastructure—either on premise or in the cloud—enabling delivery of digital applications and business strategies that make business practices more agile.

What are the business benefits of core modernization?

Digital core modernization enables businesses to deliver new application capabilities that better serve the needs of their constituents and customers. The resulting business benefits include reduced cost of ownership, improved application availability and response time, improved flexibility and higher customer satisfaction.

Core modernization enables businesses to: