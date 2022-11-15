What is core modernization?
Digital core modernization is the process of updating IT applications and infrastructure—either on premise or in the cloud—enabling delivery of digital applications and business strategies that make business practices more agile.
What are the business benefits of core modernization?
Digital core modernization enables businesses to deliver new application capabilities that better serve the needs of their constituents and customers. The resulting business benefits include reduced cost of ownership, improved application availability and response time, improved flexibility and higher customer satisfaction.
Core modernization enables businesses to:
- Deploy cloud within their digital transformation journey to meet business goals and drive growth.
- Stay “always on,” delivering personalized experiences via agile digital infrastructure and services.
- Deliver business outcomes that enable digital transformation while optimizing costs and improving predictability.
- Migrate legacy to new applications or platforms, including new functionality to provide the latest functions to the business.