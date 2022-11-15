What is cloud consulting?

Cloud consulting is the process where an organization leverages cloud consultants to build, operate, manage and maintain an optimal cloud environment. Cloud consulting accelerates business growth and innovation, drives agility, transforms operational efficiency and ensures performance and security in the cloud.

What are the business benefits of cloud consulting?

The most significant business benefits of cloud consulting include:

Seamless integration. Many cloud-based platforms integrate seamlessly with new technologies.

Scalability. Cloud consulting offers a high level of flexibility with a robust scalable platform, so organizations can quickly scale up or down to meet demand. Solve immediate business issues with on-demand sustainable, scalable cloud solutions.

Modernized applications. Manage modernized applications on any platform at any time with industry-specific cloud services.

Cost savings. Reduce network maintenance and management costs and increase ROI with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Cost efficiency. Pay-per-use, cloud-based models let businesses use only as much space as needed, with real visibility and cost controls.

Robust governance. Ensure controlled cloud usage and better visibility by bringing in cloud consulting, including technology and service governance.

Increased security. Use continuous security and compliance to ensure the safety of valuable data and secure infrastructure 24/7.

Automatic software updates. Automatically update software, manage and maintain the cloud infrastructure and deliver enhanced security around-the-clock.

Improved collaboration. Cloud infrastructure enables groups and communities in different locations to work together and access the same files, significantly enhancing collaboration.

Business continuity. Data stored in the cloud is mirrored across another server/location, so if one fails, data is instantly backed up. When you have reliable cloud consulting, your data is backed up on the cloud 24/7.

Resiliency and business continuity. Focus on availability, fault-tolerance and disaster recovery to ensure business continuity and resiliency. Expand and accelerate business opportunities using resilient industry clouds, delivering intelligence, visibility and smart technologies at speed and scale.

Operational efficiency. Use cloud consulting and the automated management of cloud resources to reduce manual intervention and increase organizational efficiency that drives robust business outcomes.

What objectives can be achieved with cloud consulting that develops and deploys a successful cloud infrastructure?