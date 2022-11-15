What is capital markets technology?

Digital technology is rewriting the future of the capital markets worldwide and is considered the main driver for the industry to evolve over the next few years. Newer technologies that are moving capital markets forward include cloud technology, open architecture, artificial intelligence, mobile computing, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), to name a few.

What are the business benefits of capital markets technology?

Established capital markets firms are pinning their futures on digital technology to confront multiple global challenges. These include increased competition from financial technology firms, fee compression, compliance concerns, aging IT infrastructures and customer relevance and churn. Technology can them compete in multiple ways, including: