What is business rules extraction?
Business rules extraction refers to the process of harvesting, and in some instances reverse-engineering, legacy code to understand underlying business methods. It helps catalog embedded business logic and dependencies to improve the accuracy of IT systems, and documents technical rules so they can be validated and preserved.
What are the business benefits of business rules extraction?
With business rules extraction, businesses can:
- Improve understanding of legacy applications
- Document business logic in an easy-to-understand manner
- Reduce human errors
- Help automate modernization efforts.