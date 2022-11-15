What is business modernization?

Business modernization is a multifaceted initiative that enables organizations to revamp core applications, digital workflows, IT infrastructure, software engineering practices and enterprise security. It also helps businesses meet fast-changing needs and compete in a digital-first world.

By rearchitecting, or modernizing, outmoded applications, systems, development approaches and IT infrastructure, businesses can create elegant, flexible and scalable solutions that address new market and customer requirements and enable them to seize opportunities for future growth.

Key aspects of business modernization include:

Modernized IT infrastructure. Through cloud migration, businesses can unleash massive on-demand resources, enabling them to innovate and scale. A cloud-first approach optimizes enterprise IT and infrastructure fundamentals, such as compute, storage, network and data center strategies.

Through cloud migration, businesses can unleash massive on-demand resources, enabling them to innovate and scale. A cloud-first approach optimizes enterprise IT and infrastructure fundamentals, such as compute, storage, network and data center strategies. Modernized applications. From the back-office to customer-facing applications, modern businesses can rethink core enterprise applications to deliver a digital customer and employee experience, and improve operational agility.

From the back-office to customer-facing applications, modern businesses can rethink core enterprise applications to deliver a digital customer and employee experience, and improve operational agility. Modernized software engineering. To ensure both high quality and speed, modern businesses take a new approach to software engineering using DevOps techniques, platform-driven development, low-code/no-code, accelerators and updated quality engineering and assurance practices.

To ensure both high quality and speed, modern businesses take a new approach to software engineering using DevOps techniques, platform-driven development, low-code/no-code, accelerators and updated quality engineering and assurance practices. Modernized customer experience. The digital economy demands a strong customer experience. Modern businesses break down organizational silos and connect the CX with the enterprise value chain.

The digital economy demands a strong customer experience. Modern businesses break down organizational silos and connect the CX with the enterprise value chain. Modernized security. A key area of business modernization is risk mitigation, especially with fast-changing regulations and increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats. Modern businesses eliminate security blind spots by taking a future-focused, end-to-end approach to enterprise security, anticipating and neutralizing threats before they materialize. They also put systems, processes and policies in place to assess current risks and verify adherence to regulations and standards.



What are the business benefits of business modernization?

Business modernization is essential to keeping pace in a world that is rapidly digitizing and in a constant state of change.

The benefits of business modernization include:

