What is a building management system?

A building management system is a system that uses sensors and artificial intelligence to monitor and control building services such as ventilation, lighting, power, fire and security. While these functions are often automated and computer-controlled, the addition of sensors and AI makes it possible to intelligently manage a facility with a holistic view, enabling responsive operations.

What are the business benefits of building management systems?

Building management systems can reduce repair costs by facilitating proactive preventive maintenance, and reduce utility expenses by matching energy use to actual needs. They can improve the tenant experience through increased security and convenience and can reduce theft, food spoilage and other losses. By cutting a facility’s carbon footprint, these systems also help buildings comply with environmental requirements and incentives as well as attract and retain tenants.