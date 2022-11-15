What is banking as a platform?

In banking as a platform, software and services technology firms provide applications, development tools, middleware, operating systems, virtualization, servers, storage and networking to banks and other financial services providers. The platform can then be used to deliver custom solutions, services and experiences to customers.

What are the business benefits of banking as a platform?

With banking as a platform, banks/financial services providers can focus on their core capabilities—delivering products, services and experiences while leveraging software providers’ expertise, functionality, infrastructure, platform and scale. This leads to reduced development time, cost, and a unified view of the customer by leveraging a common platform across most products and services.