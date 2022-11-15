What is augmented reality?

AR adds enhanced, computer-generated elements to reality. It is a type of interactive, reality-based display environment that takes the capabilities of computer-generated display, sound, text and effects to enhance the user's real-world experience.

What are the business benefits of augmented reality?

AR technology goes far beyond the gaming industry. AR also helps architects design better buildings, designers build more drivable cars and educators enhance the learning process. AR weaves immersive technologies into customer, employee and partner interactions.