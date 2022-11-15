What is application modernization?

Application modernization is the process of updating legacy applications to scalable, cloud-native app environments by using modern technology stacks. Through this process, applications can continue to meet modern user expectations as they evolve.

What are the business benefits of application modernization?

The business benefit of modernizing applications is its ability to ensure the continuous delivery of best-case end user experiences, regardless of how technology changes over time. It also helps mitigate the risk of loss of support from legacy environments; change can be rapidly deployed and systems can be evolved over time in process-driven ways.