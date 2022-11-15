What is ad campaign optimization?
Ad campaign optimization is the process of improving the performance of advertising campaigns by making adjustments to certain facets to achieve desired business outcomes. Among the ad campaign strategies are keyword usage/optimization, audience targeting, dynamic search ads and engaging ad copy.
What are the business benefits of ad campaign optimization?
Ad campaign optimization provides myriad business benefits. With it, you can:
- Get continual feedback on and measurement of your campaign’s performance and make adjustments accordingly.
- Discover new customer segments that you didn’t realize were interested in your offering.
- Create content that is more resonant and compelling to your target customers.