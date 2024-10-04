Cognizant statement regarding Christy Palmer v. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant is disappointed with the verdict and plans to vigorously defend itself and appeal at the appropriate time. We provide equal employment opportunities for all employees and have built a diverse and inclusive workplace that promotes a culture of belonging in which all employees feel valued, are engaged and have the opportunity to develop and succeed. Cognizant does not tolerate discrimination and takes such claims seriously.

Christy Palmer v. Cognizant was initially filed in 2017 and addresses plaintiffs’ claims dating back to 2013.