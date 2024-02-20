Cognizant Discovery
Reframing generative AI across people, tech and culture
Discover how AI can help solve some of your industry’s most pressing problems, and how to prepare your workforce and technology stack to take advantage of it.
Leading the way in AI thought leadership
Our team and our partners share insights about how AI will transform the world of work.
Cognizant Discovery is an invitation-only event. If you have questions related to your attendance please contact our events team at GlobalEvents@cognizant.com.