Our approach

Uniper developed a new internal data search engine and engaged Cognizant to help build and launch it. Our successful track record with Insights Marketplace, a similar solution, gave Uniper confidence in choosing us as a project partner.

We followed a four-step process to design and deliver a search engine tailored for business users, data owners and data specialists, including developing user personas; building a proof of concept based on a Talend data catalog; locating data owners and building an indexed inventory of shareable data; and building the data search engine and its intuitive front end using Microsoft Azure Cloud, Talend and React. We included user-friendly features to maximize the value of the search engine and accelerate adoption, such as AI/ML-driven recommendations and the ability to rate datasets.