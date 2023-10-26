The challenge
Based in Germany and with a presence in more than 40 countries, Uniper is a company at the forefront of the energy transition. It balances investments in renewable energy generation and participation in the global energy trading market to ensure a secure energy supply for over 1,000 wholesale and industrial customers. In a complex, high-stakes and fast-moving operating environment, Uniper employees needed to make crucial decisions fast. However, the amount of time spent searching for and accessing data was slowing decision-making down. Uniper needed an intuitive solution that would make data discoverable and accessible to anyone, whether at their desk or on the go.