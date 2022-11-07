The challenge

Inmarsat, a leader in global mobile satellite communications, discovered inefficiencies in its internal and external processes after years of growth through numerous acquisitions. During a four-year period of global expansion, Inmarsat found itself maintaining and operating 38 disparate billing applications and tools, 40% of which were no longer supported due to legacy IT infrastructure and complexity arising from having 5,200 different pricing plans and more than 2,400 product, service and subscription plans. The significant gaps in systems and business processes limited its commercial competitiveness. Inmarsat also faced other challenges—longer lead times and higher costs to launch new products and services, lack of clarity and accuracy as customers received multiple bills, inefficiencies caused by manual billing and higher risk in business continuity, relatability and stability due to different billing systems aged 10–20 years. The billing errors and mediocre user experience affected customer experience (CX). Inmarsat engaged Cognizant to create a seamless, end-to-end experience for all billing interactions.