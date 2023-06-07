Our approach

As an existing client of Cognizant, PacificSource chose Cognizant® Robotic Automation Services because of our experience as a fully managed robotic process automation (RPA) solution and our ability to facilitate cost savings, build a team to manage the new solution and provide it all in line with the payer’s budget. PacificSource’s process owners and subject matter experts worked together with our automation specialists to develop bots that could address the key operational pain points.

The capabilities of the robots address the challenges around speed and accuracy of reimbursing providers and responding to member care, including the ability to process work in a fraction of the time humans require, achieve accurate results and eliminate manual intervention. They also offer stopgap automation such as connecting two systems until an IT change can be implemented.