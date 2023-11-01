Our approach

MetroHealth identified automation as key to preventing denials before they occur and creating optimal workflows for tracking outstanding claims with health insurers. To accomplish this, the Cognizant and MetroHealth revenue cycle management teams worked to launch the Cognizant® Revenue Cycle Management Workflow solution (CRCM Workflow). The solution allows MetroHealth to examine any point across its entire revenue cycle.

CRCM Workflow prioritizes eligible accounts to address using business rules based on payer, amount and age. CRCM Workflow also works to prevent denials with TriZetto® Advanced Reimbursement Manager (ARM) Pro denials management solution. ARM Pro automates the previously manual process of identifying common causes of claim rejections. This information allows MetroHealth and Cognizant to collaborate on denial prevention plans and assist affected departments in implementing them.

Cognizant also assisted MetroHealth to identify underpayment and nonpayment from payers. For example, a large payer was unresponsive to over 5,000 of MetroHealth’s account claims, the Cognizant team identified these accounts, MetroHealth alerted the payer, and the accounts were processed.