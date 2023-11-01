The challenge
MetroHealth, a large, safety-net healthcare system in Ohio, and Cognizant have collaborated on revenue cycle solutions since 2013. Both partners identified the need to mitigate spikes in claims denials by payers, shorten accounts receivables days, and increase cash collections. One critical issue was a lack of integration between MetroHealth’s upstream and downstream systems that made it difficult to identify the root causes of pending or denied claims. For example, an incorrect benefits eligibility confirmation or missing preauthorization can cause a health insurer to deny payment on a claim. MetroHealth also wanted more transparent processes across departments, such as provider enrollment, patient registration and coding, in order to identify and solve issues.