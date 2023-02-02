The challenge

Since 1993, Kick It Out (KIO) has been at the heart of the fight against discrimination in British football, leading the charge for positive change. Moving forward, it aims to broaden its focus to more sports, starting with an exploratory partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within the sport.

KIO’s website is key to engaging members and inspiring audiences, but data from the existing website showed that visitors had trouble finding information, using key functionality and submitting discrimination reports. As KIO prepared to relaunch its brand, and with few internal resources to spare, it needed to find a like-minded partner with expertise in website consulting and technology project management to help design, build and deliver a new website.