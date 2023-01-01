The challenge

After providing automobile insurance across the U.S. for over a century, a national insurance carrier found itself lagging on the technology front. Disparate and antiquated IT systems across all areas, from policy and claims administration platforms to phone systems, led to significantly higher costs than the industry standard. Frequent outages and long recovery times disrupted the business and its customers.

Realizing it needed a radical technology overhaul, the company hired a new chief information officer (CIO) to lead its IT transformation. The CIO engaged Cognizant to stabilize the existing IT infrastructure and to develop and implement an enterprise-wide digital architecture.