The challenge
After providing automobile insurance across the U.S. for over a century, a national insurance carrier found itself lagging on the technology front. Disparate and antiquated IT systems across all areas, from policy and claims administration platforms to phone systems, led to significantly higher costs than the industry standard. Frequent outages and long recovery times disrupted the business and its customers.
Realizing it needed a radical technology overhaul, the company hired a new chief information officer (CIO) to lead its IT transformation. The CIO engaged Cognizant to stabilize the existing IT infrastructure and to develop and implement an enterprise-wide digital architecture.
Our approach
Cognizant collaborated with the CIO throughout a six-year transformational journey, developing an architectural roadmap that would deliver a customer-centric platform as well as enable digital and data capabilities. Cognizant began stabilizing the company’s legacy systems, fixing bugs, extending functionality and improving overall reliability to create a bridge to the new digital architecture.
Once a stable IT environment was achieved, the team consolidated and replaced all policy and claims administration systems, installed a new customer relationship management (CRM) system, and implemented data analytics and digital platforms that would engage customers and agents within a flexible, web services-oriented architecture. The company simultaneously upgraded its underlying insurance products, creating additional disruption in an already challenging initiative.