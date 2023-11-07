The challenge

Amref Health Africa has been tackling health inequalities in Sub-Saharan Africa for over 65 years—with more than 30 years in partnership with the biopharma company GSK, which shares Amref’s goal of strengthening health systems in lower-income countries.

As part of its mission, Amref has pioneered community-based health care in 35 countries, training health workers and working with governments at the highest levels to ensure those workers are deployed as effectively as possible.

The data Amref collects could be invaluable for improving public health interventions, but it was siloed across three different digital tools, making insights hard to get. Amref wanted to aggregate the data and produce meaningful reports to help it deliver public health initiatives more effectively. Cognizant offered to work with Amref and GSK to build a sustainable reporting solution.